Detroit Stations Working With Community Leaders

BEASLEY MEDIA R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM) and Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT and Gospel THE DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK and their personalities are hosting a ZOOM meeting with DETROIT community leaders to talk about way to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in the city. The meeting is part of BEASLEY MEDIA's "SOLUTIONS NOT SLOGANS" campaign.

The ZOOM meeting will be hosted by WDMK's MASON and ANGIE STARR, WMGC's ZANNIE K and RANDI MYLES from THE DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK. It kicks off at 7p (EDT) tonight (5/13) and then available on BEASLEY MEDIA/DETROIT station sites at 3p on FRIDAY (5/14).

Scheduled guests include the DETROIT Public Safety Medical Director and Chief Medical Consultant DR. ROBERT DUNNE, DETROIT Chief Public Health Officer DENISE FAIR and WDIV-TV/DETROIT Anchor RHONDA WALKER.

WDMK's MASON and ANGIE STARR commented, "We are excited to host a video conference designed to provide an opportunity for our listeners to speak directly with city officials to create solutions to get the people of our city out to get vaccinated."

