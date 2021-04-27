Dan Rutman

TUNECORE has named DAN RUTMAN as Dir./ector, U.S. & CANADA. RUTMAN will lead business development opportunities for both acquisition-based strategic partnerships and brand partnerships across all key industries for TUNECORE. He will also be responsible for Canadian artist relations and partnerships as the Head of TUNECORE CANADA.

CRO/Co-Head ANDREEA GLEESON commented, “DAN’s unique experience positions him as an individual that can tackle both business relations and creative brainstorming adeptly at a very high level. His understanding of artists is palpable and is already netting the company multiple new partnerships."

