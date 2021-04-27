Love

“BIG” BILL LOVE joins MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country WLYD (93.5 THE LLOYD)/EVANSVILLE, IN for mornings, effective MONDAY, MAY 17th. He arrives from a 29-year stint at crosstown TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WKDQ.

“We have taken a sort of Country version of JACK-FM approach to 93.5 THE LLOYD up until now (funny, clever imaging, but no on air personalities,) so BILL will be our first morning man on the station,” MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/EVANSVILLE OM AARON SANTINI tells ALL ACCESS.

LOVE started his radio career in 1959 in his home town of PAINTVILLE, KY, and worked at WHOO/ORLANDO, WKGN/KNOXVILLE, WPOP/HARTFORD, WKLO/LOUISVILLE, WHK/CLEVELAND, WFBC/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG and WSLR/AKRON prior to WKDQ. He has also served as an instructor at KENTUCKY WESLEYAN COLLEGE.

“We are incredibly excited to have BILL on board,” said SANTINI. “You don’t have the opportunity to bring on a guy like him, with his resume and market presence, very often.”

