Coming May 27th

TOM BRADY, MICHAEL STRAHAN, and GOTHAM CHOPRA's RELIGION OF SPORTS and PRX have announced its latest podcast, a show investigating the mysteries of sports.

"LOST IN SPORTS," hosted by former SPORTS ILLUSTRATED staff writer BEN BASKIN, debuts MAY 27th with the story of "MASTERS OF THE GRIDIRON," a promotional film released by CLEVELAND BROWNS players in 1986 predicting a championship; the episode includes appearances by the film's creators, former BROWNS player MIKE BAAB and LOLIS GARCIA-BABB, plus directors JOE and ANTHONY RUSSO ("AVENGERS: ENDGAME," "AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR"). Future episodes, posting every other THURSDAY, will probe the genesis of the AND1 Mixtapes, the increasing popularity of the HARTFORD WHALERS decades after they moved south, how the piece of EVANDER HOLYFIELD's ear bitten off by MIKE TYSON went missing, and how the NCAA FOOTBALL 14 video game and the lawsuit that led to the cancellation of the series changed college sports.

"I've always gravitated towards the stories in sports that haven't been told, the ones without an easy answer," said BASKIN. "So, I created this podcast with a tremendous team at RELIGION OF SPORTS in the hope that people will enjoy hearing those stories as much as I enjoy telling them. We'll explore the tales of the lost and the forgotten, the untold mysteries of sports history. And we'll go on a quest to answer them… which sometimes will get a little weird."

"At RELIGION OF SPORTS, we aim to connect directly with what fuels audiences' passion for sports through great storytelling and curiosity," said co-Exec. Producer ADAM SCHLOSSMAN. "Deep thanks to BEN, the production team, and to our podcast partners at PRX -- we believe 'LOST IN SPORTS' will provide entertaining, essential listening for sports fans and wider audiences alike."

"We're delighted to continue to bring new podcasts to audiences along with RELIGION OF SPORTS, to advance the possibilities of sports storytelling in audio," said PRX Chief of Business Development and Content JASON SALDANHA. "We can't wait for listeners to tune in."

