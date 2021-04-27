Rowe

SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO will air a new weekly WNBA show hosted by longtime ESPN sportscaster HOLLY ROWE. "WNBA CENTRAL" will debut TOMORROW (5/14) and air FRIDAYS at noon (ET).



“I’ve always been so passionate about the WNBA, and as the league enters its 25th season, I’m thrilled and honored to be launching this new show and providing in-depth coverage of the teams, players and coaches that make the league great,” said ROWE, who also hosts a daily show for SIRIUSXM BIG 12 RADIO. “Our show will be an excellent forum for WNBA fans to follow their favorite teams and stars. I’m particularly excited that we’ll be reaching listeners across NORTH AMERICA on SIRIUSXM, and I’m looking forward to introducing a lot of new fans to the terrific play and great personalities on display every week of the season.”

« see more Net News