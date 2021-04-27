Fan voting opens June 1st

MIRANDA LAMBERT and MAREN MORRIS top the “2021 CMT Music Awards” nominations with four apiece. Following close behind with three each are show hosts KELSEA BALLERINI and KANE BROWN. LITTLE BIG TOWN and MICKEY GUYTON also each scored three nominations for the fan-voted show, set to air WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 7p (CT) in a six network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, who holds the title of the most-awarded CMT artist with 22 wins, is up for two more this year for her collaboration with JOHN LEGEND. Thirteen artists earned their first-ever CMT nomination this year. They are: GUYTON, DYLAN SCOTT, HAILEY WHITTERS, HARDY, LAINEY WILSON, MARGO PRICE, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, NIKO MOON, NOAH CYRUS, PARMALEE, RYAN HURD, WILLIE JONES and TYLER HUBBARD (as a solo artist). In addition to LEGEND, CYRUS and RATELIFF, artists from outside the mainstream Country format earning nominations this year are ELLE KING, HALSEY and P!NK.

Fans will be able to vote starting TUESDAY, JUNE 1st at 11a (CT) at vote.cmt.com. The first round of nominees for the “Video of the Year” category includes 14 acts, to be narrowed down by fan voting prior to the show. Performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Following is the complete list of nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top five nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on June 1. Top 3 nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on June 8. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Dierks Bentley - “Gone”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Ingrid Andress - “Lady Like”

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”

Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Sam Hunt - “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's”

Willie Jones - “American Dream”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown - “Worship You”

Luke Bryan - “Down To One”

Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”

Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”



DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “All Night”

Lady A - “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”

Runaway June - “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist's major breakthrough album

Dylan Scott - “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”

HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"

Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT

From the “2020 CMT Music Awards” - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “1, 2 Many”

From the “2020 CMT Music Awards” - Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the “2020 CMT Music Awards” - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, “This Is Us”

From the “2020 CMT Music Awards” - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, “The Other Girl”

From the “2020 CMT Music Awards” - Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From “CMT Crossroads” - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, “Twinkle Twinkle"

