'My Cultura' Set To Debut

iHEARTMEDIA is launching a new podcast network featuring Latinx voices, in partnership with syndicated host and iHEARTLATINO Pres./Chief Creative Officer ENRIQUE SANTOS.

The new MY CULTURA podcast network will debut with a special limited podcast series heralding the movie version of "IN THE HEIGHTS," "IN THE HEIGHTS: EL SUEÑITO," featuring LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA and EVA LONGORIA, debuting JUNE 2nd. Six new shows will accompany the network's official launch this SUMMER, with 30 shows slated for the first year, including the second season of SANTOS' "HOLA, MY NAME IS" and shows from SONORO ("THE PRINCESS OF SOUTH BEACH," a telenovela parody coming in JULY in both English and Spanish) and EXILE ("EL FLOW," a look at the rise of Reggaeton).

“iHEARTMEDIA’s commitment to serving the needs of the Latin community throughout the nation is unparalleled and I’m honored by their continued commitment to our community,’ said SANTOS. “This is why iHEARTMEDIA and I are collaborating to build upon the current programming and to create the largest Latin focused podcast network that celebrates our culture, people and community.”

