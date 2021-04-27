Walter

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON "MORNINGS ON THE MALL" co-host MARY WALTER has exited the station, according to a post on her FACEBOOK page this morning. WALTER has co-hosted mornings on the station since 2017; a frequent FOX NEWS RADIO fill-in over the years, WALTER is also known for her years in evenings at Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON.

In her post, WALTER said that station management had decided to require staffers to return to in-studio work; WALTER had been working remotely from her home in NEW JERSEY during the pandemic and, after describing her pre-pandemic life of spending weekdays away from her husband at an apartment in MARYLAND and missing "every funeral, graduation, Confirmation, birthday party or life event that didn't take place on a SATURDAY," added, "Being able to work remotely for the last 14 months really opened my eyes to quality of life and I chose living with my husband in the house I'm paying for, seeing friends again and living as opposed to money."

