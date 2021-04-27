Conversation

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's MPR NEWS will hold a ZOOM "IN FOCUS" discussion on the GEORGE FLOYD killing and its legacy on MAY 26th at noon (CT).

"IN FOCUS: GEORGE FLOYD'S LEGACY AND IMPACT" will be hosted by MPR NEWS' ANGELA DAVIS and will include a panel with NORTH NEWS Editor HARRY COLBERT, JR., MINNESOTA AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MUSEUM AND GALLERY Curator TINA BURNSIDE, and GEORGE FLOYD GLOBAL MEMORIAL lead caretaker and RACIAL AGENCY INITIATIVE Creator JEANELLE AUSTIN.

The session will be aired on MPR at a later date; besides the ZOOM version, which will include a Q&A, the panel will also stream via FACEBOOK LIVE.

