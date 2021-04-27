Six Teams Chosen

PRX, PBS KIDS, and the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING have announced six teams of audio creators selected for the READY TO LEARN PODCAST ACCELERATOR program for the development of programming for children 4-8 years old. The 16-week training program will take place virtually JUNE through SEPTEMBER . Each team will get a $10,000 stipend and feedback on their progress, and the pilots produced by the teams may be distributed by PBS KIDS, which plans to commission more content from one of the teams.

The selected shows include:

"ABI AND RADISH," GRANT HOLUB-MOORMAN, MECAIL MARTIN, and JANET PEREZ, RALEIGH, NC

“AVA’S EVERYDAY ADVENTURES WITH GRANDPA,” DJ ROLLS, ANDRÉS SALGADO, JULIO S. GONZALEZ, ALEXANDRIA, VA

“BOOK ADVENTURES,” BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY (RACHEL TIEMANN, VIRGINIA MARSHALL, SHENEATHA FRISON), BROOKLYN

“KEYSHAWN THE KEYMAKER,” ED JENKINS and AVERY MOORE KLOSS, MINNEAPOLIS

“WHAT DO YOU WANT TO DO?,” BRETT TUBBS, MEGAN BAGALA, and LUIS MOIRA, NEW YORK

"WORK BAG," ANDRÉS SALGUERO, CHRISTINA SANABRIA, PIERCE FREELON, and DAVID HUPPERT, DURHAM, NC

“We believe public media can, and should, be the vanguard for excellence in podcasting for youth and their families,” said PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN. “PRX is proud to play a leading role in supporting the ambition of a collaborative effort through the READY TO LEARN initiative, and we look forward to working with these incredibly creative teams of podcast producers.”

“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to work with this wide range of talented creators,” said PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Children’s Media and Education LESLI ROTENBERG. “All children should be represented on PBS KIDS, whether on screen or through innovative audio content, and we’re excited to bring new, authentic stories to kids across the country through this program.”

“These six creative teams will bring original ideas and new voices to podcasting and to the READY TO LEARN initiative, which supports young children’s learning on new and innovative platforms, said CPB SVP/Education and Children's Content DEBRA TICA SANCHEZ. “We are pleased to provide this opportunity for them to develop podcasts that will encourage children and their families to learn together.”

