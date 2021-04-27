Priscilla Block (Photo: Courtesy of ACM Lifting Lives)

The 12th annual (and second virtual) ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Lifting Lives Music Camp with VANDERBILT KENNEDY CENTER FOR EXCELLENCE IN DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES took place from SUNDAY, APRIL 25th through SUNDAY, MAY 2nd via videoconference. Country artists PRISCILLA BLOCK, HARDY, PARMALEE, RESTLESS ROAD, PAYTON SMITH, and LAINEY WILSON, along with songwriter/producers ROSS COPPERMAN and J.T. HARDING, joined campers from all over the U.S. and CANADA to participate in a week filled with live sessions and virtual activities.

This music camp is a residential program (in non-pandemic years) for individuals with Williams syndrome, which provides music enrichment with live performances and education while also studying Williams syndrome. The ACM staff members and artists/songwriters made the most out of running the camp virtually for a second year.

“Music Camp is a highlight of the year for campers, artists, and participants alike, so we didn’t miss a beat hosting virtually again,” said ACM Lifting Lives Manager TAYLOR WOLF. “After a year of watching livestreamed concerts and staying safe at home, we were thrilled to work with VANDERBILT to offer these incredible campers a personalized, interactive music experience that made them feel they traveled to NASHVILLE once again. A huge thanks to all the artists and Country music community that joined in to make this possible!”

