Vose & Sabio

As ALEAH VOSE graduates from LINWOOD UNIVERISTY and, therefore, exits her MD post at the university Triple A KCLC/ST. CHARLES, MO, ELENA SABIO will step into the role as the new MD beginning in late summer when the next semester resumes.

VOSE is looking to start a career in radio promotion, artist management/ marketing or A&R. She said, “I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with everyone over the past two years. I could not have asked for a better format to work in. I appreciate all of the help and kind words everyone has given me.”

Reach VOSE at aleahvosemusic@gmail.com, or (217) 741-6645.

In the meantime, PD CHAD BRIESACHER will be filling in for music calls during the summer. Reach him at cbriesacher@lindenwood.edu, or (636) 949-4802.

