CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO is asking station fans to enter a design contest for the cover of its 'The Independent 88.5 FM Studio Sessions' Volume II Vinyl LP coming out this fall.

The album art competition is going now! Learn more here. The competition ends FRIDAY, JUNE 4th at 11:59p.

