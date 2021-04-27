100 Affiliates And Growing

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP & ROBBINS" has added 10 new markets, pushing the show past the 100-affiliate mark.

The new affiliates include ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KVFD-A/FORT DODGE, IA; MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WTAQ-A-F/GREEN BAY, WI; VIRDEN BROADCASTING News-Talk WLMD-F (MACOMB NWS NOW 104.7)/MACOMB, IL; ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KWIX-A-F/MOBERLY, MO; VIRDEN BROADCASTING News-Talk WZOE-A (PRINCETON NEWS NOW NEWSTALK 1490 AM)/PRINCETON, IL; AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA News-Talk KVEC-A-K243CL/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA; MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KELO-A-KELQ/SIOUX FALLS, SD; VIRDEN BROADCASTING News-Talk WSDR-A-W226CL/STERLING, IL; BICOASTAL MEDIA News-Talk KACI-A-K280FJ/THE DALLES, OR; and ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KSDR-A/WATERTOWN, SD.

Co-host JAMIE MARKLEY said, “I’m humbled. We feel like we have such a real connection with all the great people that listen to the show. Something I seem to hear a lot is something to the extent of 'when I listen to you guys I feel like I’m hanging out with friends, talking about what’s going on in the world and having some laughs.' That’s one of the greatest compliments you can get in my opinion. Thanks to COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for taking a shot on us and connecting us to so many good people across America!”



DAVID VAN CAMP added, "It's a privilege to reach this kind of milestone. I'm so grateful to the listeners and stations who support our show. Not bad for this screwup kid from southeast TEXAS."

