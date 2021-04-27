The latest edition in the "KILLING" series co-written by KEY NETWORKS syndicated "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" host BILL O'REILLY with MARTIN DUGARD, "Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America," has reached the top of the NEW YORK TIMES best-seller list. The book, published MAY 4th by ST. MARTIN'S PRESS and heavily promoted on conservative talk radio, is number one on both the Hardcover Nonfiction list and the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction list.

The new book looks at the history of organized crime in the UNITED STATES in the 20th Century, from the 1930s through the 1980s. The "KILLING" series has generated several bestsellers and claims over 18 million copies sold worldwide.

