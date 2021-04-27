Moon River Music Festival Returns

MOON RIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL presented by DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS will return to CHATTANOOGA, TN's COOLIDGE PARK on SEPTEMBER 11th and 12th. In partnership with AC ENTERTAINMENT, the full lineup was revealed this morning and tickets for the festival are on sale starting at 12p (ET) via www.moonriverfestival.com.

WILCO and LORD HURON top the line-up which also includes DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, LAKE STREET DIVE, DR. DOG, INDIGO GIRLS, HIPPO CAMPUS, DAWES, COIN, SHOVELS & ROPE, YOLA, MIPSO, AMYTHYST KIAH, MOLLY TUTTLE, MADISON CUNNINGHAM, REBIRTH BRASS BAND, SERATONES, OVERCOATS. THE NATIONAL PARKS, AMERICAN AQUARIUM and ALLISON RUSSELL.



Said FESTIVAL founder HOLCOMB,. “I am beyond thrilled that we can gather again together around our mutual love of music and community!. It means the world to me to be able to announce that MOON RIVER is back on! Can’t wait to see you in CHATTANOOGA.”



Founded in 2014, MOON RIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL celebrates its sixth installment in 2021 and third in CHATTANOOGA after outgrowing its previous home at MEMPHIS’ storied LEVITT SHELL. Both the 2018 and 2019 weekends went on to sell out within 24 hours of on-sale, with 2019 cementing the festival’s highest attendance to date as 24,000 music lovers gathered to celebrate the best in folk, indie, and AMERICANA. The weekend closed with an incredible moment as BRANDI CARLILE invited festival founder HOLCOMB to join her on stage along with THE LONE BELLOW for a stirring rendition of JOHN PRINE’s “Angel from Montgomery.” After a year without live music in 2020, 2021 promises a chance at new unforgettable memories along the TENNESSEE RIVER



For the most up to date information and to purchase tickets, visit www.moonriverfestival.com.

