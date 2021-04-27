Hipgnosis Gets Another One

MERCK MERCURIADES' HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED has acquired a catalog from legendary GRAMMY-winning producer, mixer and engineer, ANDY WALLACE, who is credited on albums with over 120 million sales worldwide.

WALLACE has collaborated with some of the biggest artists of all time including NIRVANA, AEROSMITH, BLINK-182, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, COLDPLAY, FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N' ROSES, JEFF BUCKLEY, KASABIAN, LINKIN PARK, PAUL McCARTNEY, PRINCE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, RUN D.M.C., RUSH, SLAYER, SONIC YOUTH, STEREOPHONICS. SYSTEM OF A DOWN and WHITE ZOMBIE.



WALLACE started his career in the '80s and quickly gathered recognition for mixing rock instrumentation with hip-hop stylings. In 1986, he landed his first global hit, mixing and engineering RUN D.M.C. and AEROSMITH’s "Walk This Way," which reached #4 of the BILLBOARD HOT100 and has been streamed nearly 150 million times, becoming one of rock and hip-hop’s most important, influential and recognizable songs.

Commented HIPGNOSIS founder MERCURIADIS, “ANDY has shaped the sound of great records for almost 40 years now and from seminal albums such as NIRVANA’s ‘Nevermind’ to JEFF BUCKLEY’s iconic ‘Grace’ and through landmark albums for COLDPLAY, FOO FIGHTERS, et al, he has had an award winning career that has defined what rock music sounds like. It’s fantastic to welcome him to the HIPGNOSIS family.”

Added WALLACE: “The records that I have worked on and the incredible artists that I have had the opportunity to work with throughout my career are very dear to me. I am extremely pleased and honored that so many people have enjoyed, and continue to enjoy, this music. I am delighted to establish this arrangement with HIPGNOSIS and MERCK,, with whom I’ve had a long and fruitful relationship, and I’m fully confident that this substantial body of my work will be in the best of hands moving forward.”

