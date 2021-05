Back to Vegas!

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC revealed to its members YESTERDAY (5/13) that its “57th ACM Awards” will return to LAS VEGAS next year. The show has been set for SUNDAY, APRIL, 24th, 2022.

The move back to its habitual market follows two years of shows staged at venues around NASHVILLE as a result of the pandemic. Venue, ticketing and hotel information will be forthcoming.

« see more Net News