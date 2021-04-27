-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio April '21 PPMs Released Monday
NIELSEN AUDIO PPM APRIL '21 MONTHLY results arrive MONDAY, MAY 17th for NEW YORK; LOS ANGELES; CHICAGO; SAN FRANCISCO; DALLAS; HOUSTON; PHILADELPHIA; ATLANTA; NASSAU-SUFFOLK; RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO; SAN JOSE; and MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION.
Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).