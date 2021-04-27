Sold

HOME FIELD COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Sports KNTK (93.7 THE TICKET)/FIRTH-LINCOLN, NE to BDP COMMUNICATIONS LLC for $450,000.

In other filings with the FCC, CHARISMA RADIO CORP. is selling W287CD/SCALY, NC to SUTTON RADIOCASTING CORPORATION for $100 and payment of costs of applying for a booster for the seller's Easy Listening WHLC/HIGHLANDS, NC plus engineering service for the seller's stations.

CALIFORNIA BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC is selling K273CU/PETALUMA, CA to REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS for $95,000. The primary station is Classic Hits KWVF (102.7 THE WOLF)/GUERNEVILLE, CA.

And SPANISH MEDIA CONSULTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KRND-A (LA JOTA MEXICANA)/FOX FARM, WY and K234AH/CHEYENNE, WY to VIC MICHAEL'S MICHAEL RADIO COMPANY, LLC for $40,000.

