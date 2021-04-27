Radio Home Of The Bruins

A new multiyear contract will keep the BOSTON BRUINS on BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON. The deal includes the two-hour SATURDAY morning "THE HOCKEY SHOW," airing during the season..



"The BRUINS are excited to extend our partnership with 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB and BEASLEY MEDIA BOSTON," said BRUINS President CAM NEELY. “THE SPORTS HUB consistently delivers quality game broadcasts and comprehensive hockey coverage for our fans, and they have been crucial in joining our efforts to grow the game of hockey throughout NEW ENGLAND.”



“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the BOSTON BRUINS and to be able to share our passion for the BRUINS with our loyal NEW ENGLAND fans,” said BEASLEY BOSTON VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA. “We are so excited to be back in the TD GARDEN cheering the BRUINS on to the Playoffs.”



“When THE SPORTS HUB launched in 2009, we were committed to bringing our BRUINS programming to another level,” said PD RICK RADZIK. “Now, 12 years into our relationship, we’ve both achieved some great successes. I’m very pleased that we will continue to provide listeners with the excellent BRUINS coverage they’ve come to expect.”

« see more Net News