RADIO ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE has reached agreement with morning host BO THOMPSON on a new multiyear deal. THOMPSON joined WBT at age 16 in 1990.

“BO has done an amazing job of keeping CHARLOTTE listeners engaged and informed during mornings on WBT” said Regional VP MARSHA LANDESS. “He has proven to be a compelling broadcaster keeping CHARLOTTE informed on local, regional and national issues and we are thrilled he will be taking WBT into the future.”



“I’m very proud to continue working for the station that has been my broadcast life,” said THOMPSON. “It’s an honor for me that I’ll be here both for WBT’s 100th Anniversary and to celebrate a decade hosting mornings next year.”

