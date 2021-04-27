(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, DJ Envy

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & N' R&B WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT)/TAMPA has added PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated “THE BREAKFAST CLUB" for morning drive. The show will debut on MONDAY MAY 17th.

Market Pres.CHRIS SOECHTIG said, “95.7 THE BEAT has been TAMPA BAY’s premier Hip Hop and R&B station for 18 years. We could not be more excited to turn the page on a new chapter with a fresh sound and the hottest morning show in the country.

"THE BREAKFAST CLUB is the perfect lead-in to our local programming hosted by QUEEN B and led by Program Director MYCHAL MAGUIRE.”

