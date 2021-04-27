James Barker Band (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and VILLA 40 have jointly signed JAMES BARKER BAND to their artist roster and released the band’s song, “Over All Over Again,” TODAY (5/14). (Listen here.) More new music is expected later this year.

The Platinum-selling, four-piece group from ONTARIO has charted multiple No. 1 singles in their home country, garnering hundreds of millions of global streams. The group has headlined some of CANADA’s largest Country music festivals. Made up of JAMES BARKER (lead vocals/guitar), TAYLOR ABRAM (guitar/background vocals), CONNOR STEPHEN (drums), and BOBBY MARTIN (bass), the band members grew up within an hour of each other in rural towns surrounding TORONTO.

“It’s not every day you start working with an act that already has an engaged, global fan base,” said VILLA 40 co-founder BRAD MARGOLIS. “We look forward to collaborating with our partners at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE in continuing to build the band’s success in CANADA and making them a household name in the U.S.”

"We’re so excited to be putting new music out and starting this new chapter in the U.S.," added BARKER. “They’ve been so great at allowing us to chase down different creative avenues while staying true to our sound. We had the chance this past year to dig in on the writing front, which actually made it harder to choose this single since we had so many tracks to pick from. In the end, 'Over All Over Again' just felt like the right song at the right time.”



In 2019, JBB was the only Canadian-signed artist to be invited to perform at the official C2C events in the UK, GERMANY and HOLLAND. Later that year, they returned to EUROPE twice to perform in GREECE, followed by a 12-city tour which included stops in LONDON, AMSTERDAM, SWITZERLAND, SCOTLAND and GERMANY. During the COVID lockdown, they performed 75 consecutive, one hour shows on their social media channels. These live shows are still occurring weekly.

