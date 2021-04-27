-
iHeartRadio Album Release Party With P!nk
On FRIDAY, MAY 21,iHEARTRADIO sets to celebrate the release of P!NK's new album, All I Know So Far: Setlist. The album drops that day and iHEARTRADIO's VALENTINE will host the virtual party featuring a performance, exclusive interview, needle drops and fan questions.
iHEARTRADIO's ALBUM RELEASE PARTY WITH P!NK streams on LIVEXLIVE and will be broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC and AC stations at 6:30p local time.