P!NK (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

On FRIDAY, MAY 21,iHEARTRADIO sets to celebrate the release of P!NK's new album, All I Know So Far: Setlist. The album drops that day and iHEARTRADIO's VALENTINE will host the virtual party featuring a performance, exclusive interview, needle drops and fan questions.

iHEARTRADIO's ALBUM RELEASE PARTY WITH P!NK streams on LIVEXLIVE and will be broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC and AC stations at 6:30p local time.

« see more Net News