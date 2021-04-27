Consent Decrees

Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (KKFN/LONGMONT, CO, KEPN-A/LAKEWOOD, CO, and KOSI and KYGO/DENVER) and CHERRY CREEK RADIO's CCR-MONTROSE IV, LLC (KKXK and KUBC-A/MONTROSE, CO and KSNN/RIDGWAY, CO) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; As with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, the agreements require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

