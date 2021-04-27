Fan Voting Now Open

Voting for two of the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS' social categories is now open. Fans can now participate in choosing the Top Social Artist of the year, and best Collaboration. The ceremony will air on NBC on SUNDAY MAY 23rd at 5p(PT) (NET NEWS 4/30).

Those nominated in the Social category are BLACKPINK, BTS, ARIANA GRANDE, SB19 and SEVENTEEN. Top Collaboration nominees include 24KGOLDN ft. IANN DION (Mood), GABBY BARETT ft. CHARLIE PUTH (I Hope), CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG (Go Crazy), DABABY ft. RODDY RICCH (ROCKSTAR) and JACK HARLOW ft. DABABY, TORY LANEZ, & LIL WAYNE (What's Poppin).

Click HERE to cast your vote.

« see more Net News