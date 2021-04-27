On-Air Lineup Shuffle

CUMULUS/CHICAGO is making several on-air lineup changes for Classic Hits WLS-F and Alternative WKQX, effective MAY 21st:

ERIN CARMAN will move from PM Drive to middays at WLS-F, replacing GREG BROWN, who is retiring

TIM VIRGIN moves from WKQX PM Drive to the same shift at WLS-F

LAUREN O’NEIL is upped from middays to PM Drive on WKQX

JON MANLEY rises from nights to middays at WKQX.

In addition, 101WKQX adds YEA NETWORKS-syndicated THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW for weeknights from 7-mid. It's a return to CHICAGO for BEHARRELL, who previously hosted SATURDAY nights on the station.



WLS-F VP/PD WADE LINDER said, "Congratulations to the legendary GREG BROWN on a fantastic career. While I'm sad to see him leave us, I'm excited about what will happen next on 94.7 WLS when the famous TIM VIRGIN hits the air in the afternoon. ERIN CARMAN slides into middays with a great lead-in from DAVE FOGEL AND KIM BERK in mornings.”

“The lineup adjustments made today reflect the strong bench we have not just at WKQX, but at CUMULUS CHICAGO as a whole," added WKQX VP/PD TROY HANSON. "We thank greg for his years of outstanding service and commitment to excellence. We replace one legend with another in the great TIM VIRGIN. In doing so, we are delighted to move internally with both LAUREN and JON, while welcoming GREG BEHARRELL back to WKQX. With these great talents, everybody wins – especially the audience.”

