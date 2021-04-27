Palmieri Locked In For Four Years

iHEARTMEDIA's Rock WHJY (94 HJY) and Hot AC WSNE (COAST 93.3)/PROVIDENCE have extended DOUG PALMIERI's Broadcast agreement for another four years. As part of the agreement, PALMIERI will continue to co-host on 94 HJY’s popular afternoon show, DOUG & SCARPETTI, and COAST 93.3’s DOUG AND JENN MORNING SHOW. In addition, PALMIERI will continue to serve as PD for both stations.

iHEARTMEDIA PROVIDENCE Market Pres. RHONDA LAPHAM said, “We are so fortunate to have DOUG as part of the team in PROVIDENCE. He brings so much knowledge and creativity to both stations and his longevity in particular with 94 HJY is one of the largest reasons for the station’s continued success.”

PALMIERI added, “I’m excited to continue as PD for both 94 HJY and COAST 93.3. iHEARTMEDIA PROVIDENCE is like home to me and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with. I want to thank IHEARTMEDIA for giving me the opportunity to stay put for what I hope continues to be a long and successful run here in PROVIDENCE.”

