Logan Exits PD/Afternoons At KYRK (106-5 The Shark)/Corpus Christi, TX
May 17, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106-5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX PD/afternooner LOGAN exits after 11 years at the station.
LOGAN told ALL ACCESS, "It's been a heck of run and I'm very proud of what was accomplished. After a long, pandemic filled year, I'm going to enjoy a little time off and then I'll be ready to get back to work!"
Reach out to LOGAN at loganonair@hotmail.com, (361) 694-2139.