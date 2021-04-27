Harmon, Havens

SHELLI HARMON has been upped from APD to PD of MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WSBT-A-W241AD and Classic Hits WZOC (Z94.3)/SOUTH BEND. In addition, KRISTEN HAVENS has been hired as PD at Top 40 WQLQ (LIVE 99.9)/SOUTH BEND, IN and APD of AC WNSN (SUNNY 101.5).SOUTH BEND, IN.

GM BILL GAMBLE said, "In the 10+ years, I’ve worked with SHELLI; she has accomplished everything asked of her. She gets things done. I’m confident she’ll do a great job leading and growing these two stations. Her new responsibilities start right away. SHELLIi has been the APD for the cluster’s stations for the last several years.

"KRISTEN comes to us from our sister stations in BENTON HARBOR, MI, where she’s Assistant Director Of Content. I’ve worked with her for several years, and I know she’ll be a great addition to our team. Before working in BENTON HARBOR, KRISTEN was the Events, Promotions and Community Relations Coordinator in SPRINGFIELD, MO, for the MID-WEST FAMILY radio stations."

HARMON said, "I’m very proud to be working here; being trusted to program great brands like Z94.3-3 and WSBT is an honor."

HAVENS added. “LIVE 99 and SUNNY have tremendous reputations, and I’m beyond honored for the opportunity to be part of the SOUTH BEND team!”

« see more Net News