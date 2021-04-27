Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: The Weeknd Holds Top Spot; The Kid Laroi Top 3; Masked Wolf; Dua Lipa 'Good' Top 10; Doja Cat/SZA Top 15; Billie Eilish Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot for a 4th week with "Save Your Tears"

* THE KID LAROI goes top 3, moving 4*-3* with "Without You" at +897 spins, with MILEY CYRUS

* ARIANA GRANDE is getting closer to another top 5 with "pov," up 8*-6* and +1252 spins

* MASKED WOLF enters the top 10 as "Astronaut In The Ocean" leaps 13*-9* and is +767 spins

* DUA LIPA has another top 10 hit with "We're Good" moving 11*-10*

* DOJA CAT goes top 15 with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up 16*-15* and +686 spins

* LIL NAS X is up 1124 spins with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)," climbing 19*-17* and +1124 spins

* BILLIE EILISH hits the top 20 in her third week with "Your Power," moving 24*-20* and is up 1226 spins

* KALI UCHIS goes top 25 and leaps 26*-23* with "Telepatia" at +1013 spins

* REGARD hits the top 25 with "You," featuring TROYE SIVAN & TATE MCRAE, moving 28*-25* and is up 947 spins

* RITON X NIGHTCRAWLER debut at 38* with "Friday," featuring MUFASA & HYPEMAN at +370 spins

* ANITTA debuts at 39* with "Girl From Rio," up 435 spins

Rhythmic: Bieber/Caesar/Giveon New #1; Masked Wolf Top 5; Doja Cat/SZA Top 10; Polo G Top 15; Kali Uchis Top 20

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON team up to take over the top spot with "Peaches," moving 3*-1* and are up 780 spins

* MASKED WOLF goes top 10 at Top 40 and top 5 at Rhythmic as "Astronaut In The Ocean" leaps 8*-5* and climbs 424 spins

* MOOSKI is closing on the top 5, rising 9*-6* with "Track Star" at +437 spins

* DOJA CAT and SZA are top 10 with "Kiss Me More," leaping 14*-10* and is +443 spins

* POLO G hits the top 15 in his fourth week with "Rapstar," moving 16*-14* and is +416 spins

* KALI UCHS vaults into the top 20, up 21*-16* with a +454 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA go 28*-24* with "Ski," up 336 spins

* ERICA BANKS also hits the top 25, surging 32*-25* and is +244 with "Toot That," featuring BEAT KING

* DJ KHALED has the top debut at 34* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY & LIL DURK and +680 spins

* 42 DUGG & RODDY RICCH enter at 39* with "4 Da Gang," up 290 spins

* SAWEETIE enters at 40* with "Fast (Motion)," 530 spins

Urban: Mooski Holds Top Spot; Bruno/Anderson Jump; Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leroy Top 10; Young Thug & Gunna Top 15; Polo G Top 20

* MOOSKI spends a 2nd week in the top spot with "Track Star" and is +349

* POOH SHEISTY and LIL DURK remain in the runner up spot with "Back In Blood" at 486 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC move 10*-7* with "Leave The Door Open," climbing 432 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO enters the top 10 with "Time Today," leaping 11*-9* and is up 405 spins

* COI LEROY hits the top 10 with "No More Parties," up 12*-10* and grabs a big 629 spin gain

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA surge all the way into the top 15, up 21*-14* with "Ski," at +776 spins

* POLO G goes top 20 in his third week on the chart with "Rapstar," leaping 25*-20* and is +474 spins

* BANKROLL FREDDIE & MEGAN THEE STALLION debut at 37* with "Pop It"

* DJ KHALED, LIL BABY, and LIL DURK enter at 38* with "Every Chance I Get," up 698 spins

* AQU@RIU$ enters at 40* with "U My Bae," at +186 spins

Hot AC: The Weeknd Holds #1 Spot; Maroon 5/Megan Top 3; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Top 15; Pink, Coldplay Top 20

* THE WEEKND spends a 2nd week at #1 at Hot AC with "Save Your Tears" and is +163 spins

* MAROON 5 enter the top 3 with "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, rising 6*-3* and is up 191 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON are top 15, rising 17*-13* with "Peaches," and is +366 spins

* P!NK surges into the top 20 in her second week with "All I Know So Far," rising 25*-18* and +1101 spins

* COLDPLAY vaults 38*-19* with "Higher Power" and is up 956 spins

* BILLIE EILISH enters at 38* with "Your Power"

* DOJA CAT and SZA come aboard at 39* with "Kiss Me More"

* BEN PLATT debuts at 40* with "Imagine"

Active Rock: Offspring Hold Top Spot; Bring Me The Horizon Top 3; Ayron Jones Top 5; Zero 9:36 Top 10

* THE OFFSPRING spend a 2nd week at #1 with "Let The Bad Times Roll"

* BRING ME THE HORIZON are now top 3 with "Teardrops," rising 4*-3*

* AYRON JONES is in the top 5 with "Mercy," moving 6*-4* and is +75 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET are moving toward another top 5 as "Heat Above" leaps 9*-6* and is +125 spins

* ZERO 9:36 go top 10 with "Adrenaline," up 11*-10* and are +73 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH hit the top 15 with "Don't Back Down," up 17*-15* and +120 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH go top 20 with "Darkness Settles In," up 26*-20* and +272 spins

* CLEOPATRICK have the top debut at 35* with "Family Van"

* ANY GIVEN SIN debuts at 38* with "The Way I Say Goodbye"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Girl In Red Top 10; Coldplay, Eilish Top 15; Modest Mouse, Machine Gun Kelly Top 20; Willow Lone Debut

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a fourth week with "Shy Away"

* GIRL IN RED goes top 10 with "Serotonin," up 11*-10* and is +164 spins

* COLDPLAY vaults 23*-13* with "Higher Power," up 883 spins

* BILLIE EILISH also hits the top 15 with "Your Power," rising 19*-15* and is +315 spins

* MODEST MOUSE leap into the top 20, up 27*-18* with "We Are Between," climbing 414 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY goes top 20 in his second week with "love race," featuring KELLIN QUINN, up 24*-20* and +252 spins

* WILLOW has the lone debut at 37* with "transparentsoul," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, at +258 spins

Triple A: Batiste New #1; Black Keys Top 3; Manchester Orchestra Top 5; Counting Crows Top 10

* JON BATISTE takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "I Need You"

* BLACK KEYS surge into the top 3 in their fourth week, up 6*-3* with "Crawling Kingsnake," at +42 spins

* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA go top 5 with "Bed Head," up 7*-5*

* COUNTING CROWS are top 10 with "Elevator Boots," up 18*-10* in their second week and are +92 spins

* COLDPLAY have a big debut at 20* with "Higher Power" - at +254 spins

* MODEST MOUSE enter at 22* with "We Are Between," up 204 spins

* JULIEN BAKER debuts at 30* with "Heatwave"

