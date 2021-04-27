Het Your Free SFX

BENZTOWN is serving up a MEMORIAL DAY Weekend AudioPack, available to stations for free this week. The BENZTOWN MEMORIAL DAY Weekend AudioPack has all the SFX and musicbeds to set the right three-day weekend vibe for stations of all formats. With an overall patriotic sound, the free AudioPack kicks off SUMMER with SFX including pool splashing, clinking ice cubes, belly flops, and some “Thanks for your service” messages in the mix.



It's available now through FRIDAY, MAY 22nd.

Sign up at bit.ly/memorialdayaudiopack and BENZTOWN will send you the download link.

