Affiliate Additions

BLOOMBERG RADIO has surpassed the 400-affiliate mark, with 25% growth in the last six months under the network's deal with KEY NETWORKS for network advertising sales, affiliate sales and marketing.

BLOOMBERG Global Head of Television and Radio AL MAYERS said, “The results speak for themselves. In six months, KEY NETWORKS has grown BLOOMBERG’s existing affiliates -- including virtually all major radio groups -- and added new groups and stations to our portfolio. When you combine the magic of KEY NETWORKS’ smart marketing strategies and fresh new approach to affiliations with the high quality programming that BLOOMBERG offers, you can take a fully mature network and supercharge its growth.”

KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN added, “The interest in financial news among listeners is high. BLOOMBERG provides the best content that stations in multiple formats can integrate into their programming lineup. It’s informative, relevant and best of all, quite sellable to local advertisers who want to be associated with this powerful brand. And with specialty features like the BLACK BUSINESS REPORT, BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS, GREEN REPORT and LUXURY REPORT, BLOOMBERG RADIO offers something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming more stations on board as affiliates of this valuable content that will generate revenue for your stations!”

