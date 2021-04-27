Congrats Elvis!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK's ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW is celebrating 25 years on the air. The station started the celebration this morning with former cast members joining the show and well wishes from celebrities including KATY PERRY, ED SHEERAN, BILLIE EILISH, COLDPLAY, IMAGINE DRAGONS and LIZZO.

ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW can now be heard in more than 70 markets across the country and is syndicated nationally by PREMIERE NETWORKS.

ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW has celebrated several career boasts including “Best Morning Show” by NEW YORK’s Achievement in Radio Awards, The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS nominated EDMS for the NAB MARCONI AWARD for “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year,” and in 2015, DURAN was inducted into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME. In addition, DURAN received a Star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in 2017.

“Congratulations to ELVIS, DANIELLE and the entire crew,” said Z100 PD MARK MEDINA. “This is a tremendous achievement, especially considering the size of the stage they perform on every morning.”

“To do what we do every day is a thrill,” said DURAN. “For us to experience it together for 25 years has been an incredible gift. Some of our family members stopped off for a while and a few of us have been together since day one. But we all share a bond that no one else will ever understand. And that will always belong to us"

