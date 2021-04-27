Mav3rick

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/WENATCHEE, WA has promoted programmer MAV3RICK to Operations Manager, overseeing the seven-station group, arriving from the PD/afternoon host position at the company's Country KGGL (EAGLE COUNTRY 93.3)/MISSOULA, MT. The WENATCHEE cluster includes Country KYSN (KISSIN' 97.7).



Group PD MARK ELLIOTT said, “MAV3RICK did a tremendous job as Program Director of KGGL. I have no doubt he’ll have the same success as our Operations Manager in WENATCHEE.”

MAV3RICK added, “I’ve had the opportunity to get to know some of the members in WENATCHEE while working in MISSOULA. I am looking forward to having fun and working with the team”.

VP/Market Manager LAURA GOOCH said, “Having MAV3RICK talk about his love of radio reminds me of why I got into the business. I can already tell he is going to bring a lot of energy to the airwaves and to our building. I’m excited to have MAV3RICK join the CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/WENATCHEE team.”

