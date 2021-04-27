Hoffman

GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC-K223CW (ESPN 97.5 AND 92.5 FM)/HOUSTON "THE BLITZ" co-host AJ HOFFMAN announced FRIDAY (5/17) that he is leaving the station after 11 years for a job in LAS VEGAS he said would give him the title of EVP/Dir. of Digital Content for an unnamed company. HOFFMAN has been appearing as an expert on RJ BELL's PREGAME.COM and BELL's FOX SPORTS RADIO show.

On "THE BLITZ" with his co-host FRED FAOUR, HOFFMAN, who said he would not be doing radio as his main role in his new job, said, "it's been a good run, and the one thing I will say is, not very many people get the opportunity to leave radio jobs, much less radio, on their own terms, and I am lucky to be in a position to do it." He added that he will remain on the air through the end of JULY; FAOUR said that he would be staying on for "at least another two and a half years."

