No To EAS On Streamers

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has filed comments with the FCC opposing adding internet streaming services to the Emergency Alert System.

The filing asserts that "at least for the time being,certain technical challenges and open policy questions make it extremely burdensome, and likely infeasible, to update the EAS system to enable alerts to consumers provided through the internet, including through streaming services." In the document, the NAB points to the vast coverage of streamers that have no current way to digest and retransmit localized, geotargeted alerts from thousands of sources ("The limitless nature of streaming makes it virtually impossible to geo-target the transmission of EAS alerts," the NAB adds, explaining how using IP addresses would raise accuracy issues). The NAB also raises policy concerns, noting that streaming audio and video are not regulated by the Commission, and urges that the FCC "report to CONGRESS that enabling EAS alerts to consumers provided through the Internet would be too complex and likely infeasible at this time."

