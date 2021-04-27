Provident Entertainment's Online Event

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT is partnering with VIBRANT EMOTIONAL HEALTH for a virtual event to raise awareness about the struggles of mental health and that help is available.



The "Band Together" online concert is MONDAY (5/21) at 7:30p (CT) on YOUTUBE. Artists performing include PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT's CAIN, CASTING CROWNS, DOE, I AM THEY, KORYN HAWTHORNE, LYDIA LAIRD, MATT MAHER, MATTHEW WEST and ZACH WILLIAMS, as well as ADARGA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP artist TWICE MÚSICA and RECORDS artist LATHAN WARLICK.



PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT CEO/President TERRY HEMMINGS shared, “During a ‘normal year’ mental health awareness is a critical need. Not surprisingly, over the past year, with our world experiencing sickness and isolation this need has been eminently more important and, in many ways impacts us all. We are honored as a company to join forces with our artists, writers and VIBRANT EMOTIONAL HEALTH to raise awareness and support for this issue during Mental Health Awareness Month. The program our team has put together will be an inspiring evening to band together in a time when togetherness is so vital.”



PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT SVP BRIAN DISHON said, “I’m so excited such a diverse group of artists are coming together to engage in a topic that has such diversity – mental health," "It is important that all of us are open about our mental health and trust there are people and organizations here to help us each day.”

