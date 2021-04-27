Reopening

After completing an extensive multi-million dollar renovation of the historic IRVING PLAZA In NEW YORK CITY, LIVE NATION has confirmed over 40 shows for the venue’s grand reopening. ASHLEY McBRYDE will be the first artist to perform on TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th.

Since 1978, it has been a venue for all genres. From punk to alternative, indie to hip-hop, rock to pop, with artists, SIR PAUL MCCARTNEY, THE FOO FIGHTERS, U2, GREEN DAY, ARIANA GRANDE, THE RAMONES, NINE INCH NAILS, CHILDISH GAMBINO, KATY PERRY, EMINEM, NAS, and many others.

LIVE NATION began the restoration and upgrade of the IRVING PLAZA in 2019 to enhance the concert experience while maintaining the venue’s 19th-century charm. Now the venue can accommodate 1,200 fans with improved sightlines, state-of-the-art sound, and lights. New additions include an upscale VIP Lounge with private bar and balcony level boxes that offer unobstructed views of the stage, enabling fans the best seats in the house. For the artist’s experience, it has two fully renovated balcony-level artist dressing rooms that feature direct stage access and an adjacent green room with a private bathroom and amenities. The expanded lobby and bar area provide a new space for multifunctional use, including artist merchandise, meet and greets, or individually curated events. It also has Cisco Wifi 6 for faster internet connectivity.

"We are excited to reveal our grand reopening series of shows and look forward to reopening our doors and bringing live music back to NEW YORK CITY. It will be great to finally be able to reconnect music fans with their favorite artists, especially here in this beautifully restored room,” said LIVE NATION Regional President GEOFF GORDON. “IRVING PLAZA is filled with incredible music memories, and these spectacular renovations will allow us to host even more amazing concerts.”

The IRVING PLAZA Grand Reopening series of shows include:

Tickets on sale THURSDAY, MAY 20th at 10a (ET)

MIDDLE KIDS, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th

LOTUS, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th

KEVIN GATES, TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19th

STATE CHAMPS, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21st

THE RECORD COMPANY, MONDAY, OCTOBER 25rd

ARMOR FOR SLEEP, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

RUSTON KELLY, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

ELDER ISLAND, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

POUYA, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

JESSE MCCARTNEY, MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th

THE LEMONHEADS, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd

THE SLACKERS, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18th

LAGWAGON, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19th

MOTHER MOTHER, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd

Tickets on sale FRIDAY, MAY 21 at 10a (ET)

ASHLEY MCBRYDE, TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th

GUIDED BY VOICES, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

BEN FOLDS, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

J.I., THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

CITY MORGUE, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th

JP SAXE, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th

JELLY ROLL, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th

LOVELYTHEBAND & SIR SLY, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1st

JUICE, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th

RIPE, THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30th and FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st

K. FLAY, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th

INHALER, THURSDAY, MARCH 10th

KNUCKLE PUCK, FRIDAY, MARCH 11th

Also scheduled to perform.

COLTER WALL, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th

ANDY MINEO, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3rd

THE STRUTS, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th

TOADIES & REV HORTON HEAT, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th

GOVERNORS BALL PRESENTS PRINCESS NOKIA, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th

ENVY ON THE COAST, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st

THE JUNGLE GIANTS, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25rd

RELIENT K, FRIDAY, MARCH 18th

MOONCHILD, SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd

HAKEN & SYMPHONY X, TUESDAY, MAY 10th

THE DEAD SOUTH, SATURDAY, MAY 21st

Coming soon:

JOHNNYSWIM

BRYCE VINE

THE STAVES

MARC E BASSY

YOUNG M.A.

Watch the IRVING PLAZA video.

Tickets for all Irving Plaza shows will be available at IrvingPlaza.com and LiveNation.com.

