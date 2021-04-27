-
Irving Plaza In New York City Reopens After Multi-million Dollar Renovation
After completing an extensive multi-million dollar renovation of the historic IRVING PLAZA In NEW YORK CITY, LIVE NATION has confirmed over 40 shows for the venue’s grand reopening. ASHLEY McBRYDE will be the first artist to perform on TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th.
Since 1978, it has been a venue for all genres. From punk to alternative, indie to hip-hop, rock to pop, with artists, SIR PAUL MCCARTNEY, THE FOO FIGHTERS, U2, GREEN DAY, ARIANA GRANDE, THE RAMONES, NINE INCH NAILS, CHILDISH GAMBINO, KATY PERRY, EMINEM, NAS, and many others.
LIVE NATION began the restoration and upgrade of the IRVING PLAZA in 2019 to enhance the concert experience while maintaining the venue’s 19th-century charm. Now the venue can accommodate 1,200 fans with improved sightlines, state-of-the-art sound, and lights. New additions include an upscale VIP Lounge with private bar and balcony level boxes that offer unobstructed views of the stage, enabling fans the best seats in the house. For the artist’s experience, it has two fully renovated balcony-level artist dressing rooms that feature direct stage access and an adjacent green room with a private bathroom and amenities. The expanded lobby and bar area provide a new space for multifunctional use, including artist merchandise, meet and greets, or individually curated events. It also has Cisco Wifi 6 for faster internet connectivity.
"We are excited to reveal our grand reopening series of shows and look forward to reopening our doors and bringing live music back to NEW YORK CITY. It will be great to finally be able to reconnect music fans with their favorite artists, especially here in this beautifully restored room,” said LIVE NATION Regional President GEOFF GORDON. “IRVING PLAZA is filled with incredible music memories, and these spectacular renovations will allow us to host even more amazing concerts.”
The IRVING PLAZA Grand Reopening series of shows include:
Tickets on sale THURSDAY, MAY 20th at 10a (ET)
MIDDLE KIDS, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th
LOTUS, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th
KEVIN GATES, TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19th
STATE CHAMPS, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21st
THE RECORD COMPANY, MONDAY, OCTOBER 25rd
ARMOR FOR SLEEP, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th
RUSTON KELLY, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th
ELDER ISLAND, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th
POUYA, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th
JESSE MCCARTNEY, MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th
THE LEMONHEADS, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd
THE SLACKERS, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18th
LAGWAGON, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19th
MOTHER MOTHER, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd
Tickets on sale FRIDAY, MAY 21 at 10a (ET)
ASHLEY MCBRYDE, TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th
GUIDED BY VOICES, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th
BEN FOLDS, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th
J.I., THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th
CITY MORGUE, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th
JP SAXE, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th
JELLY ROLL, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th
LOVELYTHEBAND & SIR SLY, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1st
JUICE, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th
RIPE, THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30th and FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st
K. FLAY, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th
INHALER, THURSDAY, MARCH 10th
KNUCKLE PUCK, FRIDAY, MARCH 11th
Also scheduled to perform.
COLTER WALL, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th
ANDY MINEO, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3rd
THE STRUTS, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th
TOADIES & REV HORTON HEAT, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th
GOVERNORS BALL PRESENTS PRINCESS NOKIA, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th
ENVY ON THE COAST, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st
THE JUNGLE GIANTS, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25rd
RELIENT K, FRIDAY, MARCH 18th
MOONCHILD, SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd
HAKEN & SYMPHONY X, TUESDAY, MAY 10th
THE DEAD SOUTH, SATURDAY, MAY 21st
Coming soon:
JOHNNYSWIM
BRYCE VINE
THE STAVES
MARC E BASSY
YOUNG M.A.
Tickets for all Irving Plaza shows will be available at IrvingPlaza.com and LiveNation.com.