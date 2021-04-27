Time To Go Down The Shore

The next pandemic "Town Hall" at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON will preview the SUMMER season in NEW JERSEY. "THE SUMMER OF '21" will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT and will take place at 7p (ET) THURSDAY (5/20), with pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. MARGARET FISHER and NEW JERSEY DIV. OF TRAVEL AND TOURISM Exec. Dir. JEFF VASSER as guests.

“Everyone is understandably anxious for a summer of fun,” said SCOT. “This program will help guide families into making smart decisions so they can enjoy the summer safely.”

