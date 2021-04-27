Jackson (Photo: Kristy Belcher)

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s ALAN JACKSON will return to his hometown of NEWNAN, GA to headline “Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring ALAN JACKSON" on SATURDAY, JUNE 26th. Proceeds from the show will benefit the COWETA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, which is managing charitable relief efforts to help the people in NEWNAN who were affected by an EF4 tornado in MARCH.

“After the tornadoes came through NEWNAN, I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help my hometown," said JACKSON. "I started working on an idea to do some kind of benefit in NASHVILLE to help those affected in NEWNAN, but then heard from a group of leaders in NEWNAN. I’m glad we came up with a way to bring this show to my hometown ... and I’m happy to be helping the people who need it most.”

The concert will be held at NEWNAN’s COWETA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. Ticket prices will start at $49.99, and pre-sale options will be available. Tickets for the concert will go on sale FRIDAY, MAY 21st at 9a (CT) at AlanJacksonBenefit.com, where more information about the concert can be found. Donations to the COWETA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION can be made via their website here.

