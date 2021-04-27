Jay Michaels

WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (LUCY 93.3)/AUSTIN PD JAY MICHAELS has added PD duties at sister station Triple A KGSR-HD2/K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO 97.1).

MICHAELS commented, "So excited to join the iconic ACL AUSTIN radio team, its staff and commitment to breaking new and local artists with live and local air talent and content. Thank you to our incredible staff at ACL plus BRUCE WALDEN, SCOTT GILLMORE, and BOB SINCLAIR for this incredible opportunity."

MICHAEL joined WATERLOO MEDIA in SEPTEMBER 2020.

WATERLOO MEDIA GM BRUCE WALDEN added, "Our local AUSTIN commitment to connecting the community to new music is stronger than ever with ACL RADIO. It’s great to have the experience and successful track record that JAY MICHAELS brings to help guide the station along our musical journey!"

