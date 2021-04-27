Stinchfield

NEWSMAX host GRANT STINCHFIELD has been named the new co-host of "THE MORNING ANSWER" at SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A (AM 870 THE ANSWER)/LOS ANGELES and News-Talk KTIE-A (AM 590 THE ANSWER)/SAN BERNARDINO alongside JENNIFER HORN, effective MAY 18th. STINCHFIELD will continue to host his NEWSMAX TV show while hosting the radio show beginning TOMORROW (5/17). He fills the slot left vacant by the recent exit of BRIAN WHITMAN.

“Good things come to those that wait,” said Dir./Programming CHUCK TYLER. “We put JENNIFER HORN through the ringer, as we tried out numerous co-hosts for this plumb assignment, having a number of world-class talk-radio candidates. It took us five months. The good news is JENNIFER survived, and we found an amazing new partner for her!”

VP/GM TERRY FAHY said “GRANT STINCHFIELD is an ideal fit for THE MORNING ANSWER here in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. The chemistry is already spectacular. We look forward to covering the news, commenting on the news…and making news from our home base in Los Angeles.”

SVP PHIL BOYCE added, “GRANT is a true gem. He is smart, funny and knows his stuff. His chemistry with JENNIFER makes the morning show sizzle. We are delighted to add him to the team.”

HORN said, “THE MORNING ANSWER has reached new ratings highs over the last few months and I cannot wait to grow the show with GRANT. We clicked on day one and have great plans for making THE MORNING ANSWER, bigger, better and brighter than ever!”

STINCHFIELD, who recently encountered controversy over stating that American Jews' home country is ISRAEL, implying a "dual loyalty" generally considered an anti-Semitic trope (he denied that intent and proceeded to point at NPR calling ISRAEL a "homeland" for Jews), said, “It is an honor to be chosen to be an important voice for millions of Californians who cherish liberty and freedom in a state that is quickly being controlled by big bureaucracy and government. I can’t think of a more important area of the country that needs common sense straight talk than SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. My goal is to simply strengthen the tireless fight AM 870 and AM 590 is already waging war against the enemies of freedom, capitalism and democracy.”

