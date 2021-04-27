June 2nd Debut

WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WDET/DETROIT has teamed with MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY's SCIENCE GALLERY DETROIT to produce a new podcast on the mental health issues facing young adults in and after the pandemic. “SCIENCE OF GRIEF” will debut on JUNE 2nd for 10 episodes. Poet and SGD Community Engagement Manager NATASHA T. MILLER hosts the show with a production team including six SGD Mediators, themselves 15-25 years old.

MILLER said, “It’s important that young adults are in a position to tell their own stories. Even more important than that, is that we acknowledge and listen to those stories. Grief, loss, and mental health should no longer be ignored in the lives of young adults and it’s my goal for this podcast to give them more of a voice and us adults more of an ear.”

"It's no secret anymore that we are facing a mental health epidemic in the U.S. Podcasts for young people, by young people on the topic of mental health and grief are few and far between,” said SGD Mediator SHANMIN SULTANA. “It is so encouraging to see institutions like SCIENCE GALLERY DETROIT and WDET humanize and destigmatize this very relevant issue with the hopes of reaching young audiences worldwide."

