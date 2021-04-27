Also To Release NFTs With Artists

LEGACY RECORDS has become the first record label to pay artist in cryptocurrency. The LAS VEGAS-based label also has plans to release NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with artists.

In a press release, LEGACY RECORDS CEO KEISHIA MCCLEOD commented, "I see two choices here, either get involved or get left behind. What we're working on will allow many other income streams for artists for real wealth. I love seeing the way those, in and out of the industry, are creatively incorporating the use of NFT's. I mean, it's no secret NFT's alone have earned millions for artists already: but as for cryptocurrency and it's potential as a whole, we knew this day would come and we've been preparing to take it a step further. I don't think any business can afford to remain complacent in regards to the future. It's a really exciting time for us [the world] right now. This is the future, not a trend."

Additionally, entertainment attorney NAVARRO W. GRAY's THE GRAY FIRM has merged with LEGACY. GRAY added, "LEGACY RECORDS is the first label in history that offers their artists the opportunity to receive their advance and royalty payments in cryptocurrency. There has not been such a change in the music industry like this since digital distribution and streaming."

