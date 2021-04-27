Herndon and Alan

CMT is partnering with Country artist TY HERNDON again this year for the "2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance" on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th at 8p (ET). BROTHERS OSBORNE, KRISTIN CHENOWETH, TERRI CLARK, BROOKE EDEN, HARPER GRAE, CHRIS HOUSMAN, LOCASH, KATHY MATTEA, RISSI PALMER, GRETCHEN PETERS, TENILLE TOWNES, WALKER COUNTY and CHASE WRIGHT are set to make appearances and perform, with additional talent to be announced in the coming weeks. The online event will be co-hosted by HERNDON and CMT's CODY ALAN, who have co-hosted the annual show since 2017. It will be livestreamed exclusively on CMT's FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels, and at F4LA.org/concert.

GLAAD, MUSICARES and NASHVILLE's OASIS CENTER are the beneficiaries of the event proceeds. GLAAD and HERNDON created the first "Concert for Love and Acceptance" in 2015 shortly after HERNDON became the first major male Country artist to come out as gay. The show will be produced by HERNDON's charitable foundation, THE FOUNDATION FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with the dynamic team at CMT once again to bring the 'Concert for Love & Acceptance' to a broad audience as musicians, actors, comedians and more demonstrate their support for LGBTQ youth and artists in the Country music community and beyond,” said HERNDON. “This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains.”

Added ALAN, "It’s a privilege to return as co-host of the annual 'Concert For Love & Acceptance,' whose mission is as important today as when it launched six years ago. With dangerous and discriminatory legislation pending in our home state of TENNESSEE, the vocal support of the Country music community is immeasurable in changing hearts and minds. I’m eager to again partner with TY HERNDON, CMT, GLAAD, and our new beneficiaries at MUSICARES and NASHVILLE's OASIS CENTER to highlight the critical work to move LGBTQ+ rights forward."

