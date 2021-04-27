-
Josh Jensen Departs ‘The Morning Koffy’ Show
May 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM (PT)
Producer JOSH JENSEN has departed CUMULUS MEDIA’s “The Morning Koffy” show to focus on his voiceover career and his clothing brand. JENSEN, a former iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES Imaging Director, joined THE MIX GROUP last year for full-time producing/VO representation, based in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 1/17/20).
“I want to thank [CUMULUS Country WKDF/NASHVILLE PD] PAUL WILLIAMS, [and ‘The Morning Koffy’ hosts] PAUL KOFFY and JAZMINE SADRY for the amazing opportunity and all the fun,” he tells ALL ACCESS.
JENSEN is a veteran of 22 years in Country radio. Reach him here, on socials @joshradio13, and check out his imaging/VO work here.