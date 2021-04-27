Pitchfork Music Festival Is On

The PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL will return to CHICAGO's UNION PARK for its 15th anniversary event, SEPTEMBER 10th through 12th, with ERYKAH BADU, ST. VINCENT and PHOEBE BRIDGERS headlining the three nights. Others performing include BIG THIEF, ANGEL OLSEN, FLYING LOTUS, ANIMAL COLLECTIVE, KIM GORDON, THUNDERCAT, YAEJI, DANNY BROWN, THE FIERY FURNACES (first show in more than a decade), WAXAHATCHEE, CAT POWER, JAY ELECTRONICA, BLACK MIDI, TY SEGAL & FREEDOM BAND, DJ NATE, JANILA WOODS, CAROLINE POLACHEK, YVES TUMOR and more.

To ensure the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff, the PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL will adhere to the city of CHICAGO’s COVID-19 protocol, and will keep attendees updated as federal, state, and local regulations evolve. For the latest safety guidelines, visit PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL's HEALTH & SAFETY page.

Three-day passes are $195 and single-day passes are $90. The PITCHFORK PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $385 for a three-day pass and $185 for a single-day pass. If the festival is postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19, ticket buyers can keep their passes for the new dates or request a refund. More details are available here.

