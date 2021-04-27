-
West Virginia Licensee Agrees To Consent Decree With FCC To Settle Public File Violations
May 18, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SLINGSHOT BROADCASTING CORPORATION is the latest radio licensee to agree to a Consent Decree with the FCC settling public file violations. The agreement covers violations at WBWV/BECKLEY, WV.
As in previous Consent Decrees over public file violations, the agreement requires SLINGSHOT to institute a compliance plan but does not assess a fine.